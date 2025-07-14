Ypsilanti shooting under investigation after man shows up to hospital with fatal gunshot wounds

The Brief A shooting in Ypsilanti on Friday left one man dead. Washtenaw County sheriff's deputies learned about the shooting when the victim showed up at a hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been made.



After a man showed up to a Washtenaw County hospital with gunshot wounds last week, investigators are now searching for information about the deadly shooting.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Trinity Health around 7:45 p.m. Friday on reports that a 25-year-old man was at the hospital with gunshot wounds. He later died.

During an investigation, it was determined that the victim may have been shot on Ecorse Road near Michigan Avenue in Ypslanti, but no suspects are in custody.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 734-973-7711.