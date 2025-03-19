Ypsilanti standoff ends peacefully, leaving neighbors shaken

Residents at a Ypsilanti apartment complex are on edge after police swarmed the property on Wednesday following reports of an active shooter who had barricaded himself inside the complex.

What they're saying:

Panic ensued on Round Tree Blvd in Ypsilanti during a standoff that included a fire being set.

The chaos unfolded at a mix of apartments and condos where Washtenaw County Sheriff's Deputies and other law enforcement personnel worked to negotiate with a man who had barricaded himself inside one of the apartments at the Roundtree Oaks development.

"You walked out, there’s a whole SWAT team here, there were snipers out here. It looked like something you see on TV," said neighbor Kristi Haywood.

Family members informed police that their loved one was experiencing a mental health crisis. First responders say communication quickly broke down, lasting for two hours.

Firefighters were called in after police reported that the man had set his apartment on fire.

"He did set his apartment on fire, which forced him to come out on the balcony, and we were able to get him down safely," said Washtenaw County Sheriff Commander Eugene Rush.

Dig deeper:

Neighbors were relieved that the situation was resolved peacefully, but many noted that not everyone received the alerts that were sent out.

"You panic, you get scared. And I’m pretty tough. There has to be a better way of informing people," said neighbor Karen Senior.

Police say the alert platform called Ever Bridge is used by officials to notify the public of any incidents in their area.