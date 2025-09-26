Zach Bryan to headline concert at the Big House in sold out show

The Brief A historic concert is coming to Ann Arbor as over 100,000 people are expected to appear at the Big House. Multiple parking lots will be open, such as those at Pioneer High School and the golf courses. Parking can also get pretty pricey—up to $100 for the prime spots.



Over 100,000 people will be flocking to Ann Arbor for a historic concert at the Big House, as country music star Zach Bryan is joined by John Mayer for a sold-out show on Saturday.

Big picture view:

The concert will be the very first of its kind at the Big House, and it's expected to have city streets packed with fans of all ages.

Attendees can expect some pretty big crowds, as well as some significant parking headaches, similar to what it's like whenever there's a big U-M game going on.

Multiple parking lots will be open, such as those at Pioneer High School and the golf courses, but you're going to want to plan ahead and know where you're going—the doors open at 4 p.m.

They sold 119,000 tickets, and being the first concert at this venue, there could be some growing pains, but it's all hands on deck.

Details on Security:

Security will be similar to football games, so you won't be able to bring any type of bag.

Alcohol will be sold on the premises.

Remember, they're expecting a lot of people who have never been to Ann Arbor before, so traffic could get complicated.

"The biggest thing people should keep in mind is patience. Gates open at 4, plan on getting down here early. Plan on traffic being a little sticky and taking some time to find your parking spot. It’s best to plan ahead if you know where you’re going. Bring your patience," said Ann Arbor Deputy Chief Patrick MaGuire. "The big thing on your way out of town, Main Street, Ann Arbor Saline when they’re leaving the stadium everything is all one way southbound. It’s a quick way out of town but just people need to know Main Street all five lanes will push them toward 94 when they go home."

What you can do:

Parking can also get pretty pricey—up to $100 for the prime spots.

If you have seats on the floor, you will need to enter through the Chrysler Center.