Zoinks! 1-night stay in Shaggy and Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine available this summer on Airbnb

Like zoinks! Shaggy and Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine van is available for a one-night stay this summer on Airbnb.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the live-action movie adaptation "Scooby-Doo," guests will get a chance to have a totally tubular time inside the gang’s trusted mode of transportation overlooking the beautiful Southern California coast.

And this will really make you say "jinkies": Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the 2002 movie, will be your Airbnb host.

Actor Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the 2002 live-action movie adaptation of "Scooby-Doo" stands next to the Mystery Machine. (Ja Tecson)

"I’ve been channeling Shaggy since the live-action adaptation in 2002, and he’s been a part of me ever since," Lillard said in an Airbnb news release. "I can’t wait to welcome guests into the world of the Mystery Inc. gang as their Airbnb Host and give them a summer vacation they’ll never forget…monsters not included!"

Image 1 of 16 ▼ The Mystery Machine overlooking the Southern California coast. (Hodwash Studios)

Guests will get a chance to live out their 2000s throwback fantasies inside the Mystery Machine which is decked out with a portable CD player equipped with the latest Sugar Ray album (like from the movie, remember?), all-you-can-eat snacks and an opportunity to choose from a dinner menu that features some of Shaggy and Scooby’s favorites: hot dogs and eggplant burgers.

Interior of the Mystery Machine. (Ja Tecson)

There will even be a virtual greeting from Shaggy — oops, we mean Lillard — where he’ll share some of his fondest memories he had with those meddling kids.

Games will be available to guests so they can put their mystery-solving skills to the test, a late-night "Scooby-Doo" movie viewing complete with popcorn, candy and Scooby Snacks will be on the agenda and an outdoor setup perfect for lounging about can be used by guests to their heart's content — monster-free, of course.

Three separate one-night stays will be available on June 24, June 25 and June 26 for $20 a night to celebrate the movie’s 20th anniversary.

Booking for the Mystery Machine will be available on June 16 beginning at 1 pm. E.T. on Airbnb’s website.

