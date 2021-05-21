Games to watch: Betting on Detroit with the FOX Bet app

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

Baseball season is upon us. We're talking hot dogs, peanuts, a beverage, and sunshine. With hockey and basketball in the past (at least for Detroit sports), it's time to cheer on the boys of summer this weekend and all summer long.

We've already broken down HOW to bet on baseball - it's confusing if you don't read our handy how-to guide - so now it's time to start placing some bets on Detroit games this weekend with FOX Bet.

The Tigers are in Kansas City where the two teams that have been at the bottom of the division for the past few years are battling. Kansas City has shown glimmers of a team on the upswing while Detroit is 7-3 in their last ten games.

Download the FOX Bet app for free today

So what are we looking at? On Saturday, May 22, Detroit is +130, meaning the underdog against Kansas City. With an over/under 7.5 runs. If the two teams score 8 runs and you bet the over - you win! If Detroit pulls an upset and you pick them to win - you win too!

After the three-game set in Kansas City, Detroit comes back to the upper midwest where they take on Cleveland and are, once again, the underdogs (+160). The O/U for this game is also 7.5. So if you pick Detroit to win and the two teams score 8 or more? Start counting your money.

Lastly, next week, Detroit welcomes the New York Yankees. When the Pinstripes come to town, Detroit is again the underdog (+250) with an O/U of 8. That means the teams have to score a total of 9 runs if you take the over.

Of course - the temperatures are heating up and that means the ball is more likely fly in every ballbark. Does that mean the teams will score more? Not always - what with all the no-hitters we've already seen this year - but it's likely!

Get the FOX Bet app today!

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

Advertisement

Must be 21+. NJ, PA, CO and MI only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-270-7117 (MI).