Get $50 free on FOX Bet by referring a friend

So you're wanting to watch a bit of sports and maybe put a little money on the line? Well, you can get FREE money on FOX Bet by referring a friend. Not only that, your friend ALSO gets a free $50.

Here's how it works. Log into your FOX Bet account and click Refer a Friend. THAT'S IT. That's all you have to do! On the FOX Bet app on your iPhone or Android, log in and tap ‘Account’ in the lower right-hand corner. Then tap Refer a Friend. Once you do that, you will generate a unique referral code. Send that to your friend to use.

Now, once you and your friend have done that, your friend has to deposit $10 and wager any amount on any sports market and settle the bet within 14 days of signing up on FOX Bet.

Once that's done, you and your friend will both be credited with $50 in free bets the following Monday after the bet has been settled.

So let's say you've got lots of friends who like to bet on FOX Bet. Great! You can refer up to 10 people - which means a max free bet of $500.

Terms & Conditions

Player must log into their FOX Bet account and use their unique referral code to invite their friends.

Player will earn a $50 free bet for every Referral that signs up to FOX Bet with the unique referral code and fulfils the deposit & wager requirement within 14-days. The referral will also earn a $50 free bet.

For both the Player & Referral to earn a $50 free bet, the Referrals must deposit $10, wager any amount on any Sports market, and have the bet settled within 14-days of signing up to FOX Bet.

Both accounts will be credited with the free bets on the following Monday after the Referral fulfils the requirement.

Players can refer up to 10 Referrals, with a max free bet amount of $500.

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

Must be 21+. NJ, PA, CO and MI only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-270-7117 (MI).