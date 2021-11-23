Ohio State vs. Michigan: 5x Your money - if both teams score in every quarter

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

article

The Game is upon us and the stakes haven't been this high in decades. The no. 6 Michigan Wolverines are 10-1 with the only loss against Michigan State a few weeks ago. But the Ohio State Buckeyes are 10-1, too, and just came off a severe beating of the Spartans in Columbus.

The Game will be on FOX 2 this year at Noon and you can win money with FOX Bet too if both teams score every quarter. How much? How does $125 sound? If you bet $25 on the Headline Boost, that's how much you could win!

FOX Bet's Headline Boost is giving new and existing customers the chance to wing 5 times their money this weekend!

If both teams score in all four quarters, you could turn $25 into $125!

Download the FOX Bet app for free today

How to claim the FOX Bet Headline Boost

Register your new FOX Bet account or login Click on the NCAAF tab, then find the Ohio State vs. Michigan game Click on More Wagers Click on the 5x Your Money Bet Boost Make Deposit! (Max Bet $25)

Get FOX Bet NOW and start playing - and get your chance to win big!

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

Advertisement

Must be 21+. NJ, PA, CO and MI only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-270-7117 (MI).