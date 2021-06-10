Previewing the Chicago-Detroit weekend series and where the lines stand on FOX Bet

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

With COVID-19 restrictions being eased and life getting back to somewhat normal for most, we don’t know about you but this week watching the Tigers play in front of a large crowd finally felt like maybe, just maybe baseball is back. What’s that old saying, nothing is more American than baseball, hot dogs and apple pie? Bring it on!

This weekend, Detroit will be welcoming in one of the best teams in baseball and one of their most heated rivals – the American League Central Division -eading Chicago White Sox led by baseball Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa and a plethora of young talent. The White Sox currently hold a winning record over the Tigers in 2021 having won 5 out of 7 contests so far.

In those 7 games, the two teams have combined to score 54 runs which average at 7.7 per game. Keep that statistic in mind when looking at the over/under on the runs scored bets.

There’s a lot to like about this upcoming series and also lots of bets to be made on FOX Bet. so let’s take a look at the upcoming action.

Friday: White Sox -165, Tigers +135. O/U: 8.5

Friday’s matchup will see Tiger’s youngster Tarik Skubal face off against veteran Lucas Giolito. These two pitchers faced off against one another on June 5 with Skubal getting the win over Giolito.

It was a close contest that saw Detroit edge out the White Sox 4-3 and saw Skubal last 5 innings and Giolito pitch 7. Skubal is one of the rising stars in Detroit’s organization and every outing is a learning experience for him. Giolito has faced Detroit twice already in 2021 and has taken the loss in both contests.

The Sox open the series as the favorites at -165 and the Tigers +135 with the over/under on runs at 8.5.

Saturday: White Sox -140, Tigers +115. O/U: 9.5

Saturday’s afternoon game pits Chicago’s Dylan Cease versus Detroit’s Jose Urena. Just like in Friday’s contest these two pitchers have faced off before this season, just last Sunday (June 6) with Chicago winning 3-0.

Unlike his counterpart Lucas Giolito, Cease REALLY likes facing the Tigers this year so far and in two starts has pitched 14 innings not allowing a run with 19 strikeouts – very impressive numbers. Urena has been a nice edition for the Tigers so far in 2021 and has a 1-1 record against the White Sox in 2021.

Even with Cease's dominance over Detroit, this game is a bit closer than Friday but the Sox still get the edge at -140 while the Tigers are +115. But can we expect more scoring in this one? The over/under on runs is at 9.5.

Sunday: White Sox -155, Tigers +130. O/U: 8.5

The rubber match Sunday showcases Carlos Rodon against Matt Boyd with a scheduled 1:10 p.m. start time. Rodon started off 2021 with a bang, setting a record of 5-0 and notching a no-hitter on April 14 against the Cleveland Indians (would’ve been a perfect game but a hit by a pitch in the 9th inning cost him). Rodon has one start against Detroit in 2021 and he was dominant, pitching six shutout innings while striking out 12 Tigers.

For Matt Boyd, his lone start against the White Sox in game 2 of a doubleheader back in April saw him last just 1 inning while surrendering 2 runs on 3 hits. Boyd took the loss that night and so did his team, losing 11-0.

As in the previous two games, Chicago gets the edge at -155 and the Tigers are +130. The over/under is 8.5.

Remember the average runs scored per game? That could factor into how you bet any of these three games this weekend.

