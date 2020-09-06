Adrian Peterson lands with Detroit Lions after Washington release

Days after he was released from Washington, running back Adrian Peterson agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract Sunday with the Detroit Lions.

Washington cut Peterson, its leading rusher for the last two seasons, on Friday after it had realized the 35-year-old’s role would be severely diminished in 2020. But now with Detroit, Peterson joins a running back rotation in which he’ll receive a better opportunity to carry the ball. Despite his age, Peterson was productive for Washington last season, rushing for 898 yards on 211 attempts.

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 24: Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins runs with the ball in the second half against the Detroit Lions at FedExField on November 24, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

According to ESPN, Peterson’s new contract contains incentives.

“Ultimately I feel comfortable going there and helping them to get better,” Peterson told NFL insider Josina Anderson.

By signing with the Lions, Peterson returns to the NFC North — a division where the former MVP starred for the Minnesota Vikings. Now, he’ll get to face the Vikings twice per year.

Peterson will also get a shot at Washington as his former team travels to Detroit for a matchup on Nov. 15.

Advertisement

Peterson, though, has said he doesn’t carry a grudge against Washington for releasing him. The seven-time Pro Bowler revitalized his career with Washington after joining the club midway through training camp in 2018. Peterson emerged as a powerful locker room figure, mentoring the team’s younger players.