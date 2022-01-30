Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night.

After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter.

Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebounds to help the Pistons end a four-game skid.

Darius Garland had 24 points for Cleveland, and Evan Mobley added 18. The Cavaliers lost for the second time in 10 games.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 30: Saddiq Bey #41 of the Detroit Pistons dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena on January 30, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges Expand

Stewart's layup gave the Pistons their first lead with 5:19 left. He missed a chance at a three-point play, but Cunningham got the offensive rebound and hit a 3-pointer to put Detroit ahead 102-98. Cunningham 3-pointer moved Detroit's run to 20-2 and made it 109-100 with 2:24 left.

Cleveland led 88-84 going into the fourth quarter, and Isaac Okoro's 3-pointer made it 98-89 with nine minutes to play, but the Cavaliers only scored six more points.

TIP INS

Cavaliers: Dropped to 10-4 in January.

Pistons: Detroit's 84 points in the first three quarters were more than it scored in its last meeting with Cleveland — a 98-78 road loss on Nov. 21

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host New Orleans on Monday night.

Advertisement

Pistons: Host New Orleans on Tuesday night.