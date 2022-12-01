Big Ten Championship: What to know about Michigan Football vs. Purdue on Saturday, Dec. 3

The Michigan Wolverines head to Indianapolis to take on Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game Saturday, Dec. 3.

No. 2 Michigan (12-0) hopes to remain undefeated and take home the championship for the second year in a row after defeating Iowa in 2021.

When is the game and how to watch it?

The Big Ten Championship game begins at 8 p.m. Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

You can watch every play on FOX 2, the FOX Sports App, YouTube TV, or Hulu Live. The latter of the three all require a subscription or cable/satellite login. The first one - FOX 2 - is 100% free.

You can hear the game on 97.1 The Ticket and WWJ 950.

What's at stake?

The Wolverines come into the game against the Boilermakers with even more than just an undefeated season at stake – they’ve won 11 national championships in school history but only one since 1949, that one coming in 1997. A win Saturday won’t end the streak but would set up Michigan for a top-two playoff seed.

West Division champ Purdue is making its first title game appearance, seeking to end a 22-year Big Ten title drought. A win would cement the legacy of this Purdue squad and likely result in a New Year’s Day bowl bid.

Michigan and Purdue, by the numbers

Michigan’s 24 wins over the past two seasons are the most in school history.

Purdue has lost four consecutive games in this series but last played the Wolverines in 2017.

When ranked, Michigan is 31-5 all-time against Purdue.

The Boilermakers were 2-1 against ranked foes this season, losing their home opener to Penn State while winning road games against Minnesota and Illinois.

Michigan has won 14 straight against conference foes, the school’s longest mark since a 16-game stretch from 1996-98.

The Wolverines haven’t won back-to-back conference crowns since 2003-04.

Purdue WR Charlie Jones played in last season’s title game with Iowa. This year, Jones has 97 receptions for 1,197 yards, both league highs, and 12 TD receptions, tied for the league lead.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.