Carpenter's 3-run homer rallies Tigers for 6-4 win, Royals' 12th loss in 13 games

DETROIT (AP) - Kerry Carpenter hit a three-run homer in a five-run, seventh inning that lifted Detroit Tigers over Kansas 6-4 on Monday night and sent the Royals to their 12th loss in 13 games.

Kansas City wasted a 4-0 lead and dropped to 0-15 in games started by Jordan Lyles, who allowed three runs and six hits in six-plus innings. He is 0-11, the most losses in the major leagues, and he broke the team record for winless starts at the start of a season, which had been set by Vida Blue in 1983.

Zach McKinstry started the comeback with a fifth inning RBI double that went through left fielder Edward Olivares's legs, allowing Jake Rogers to score from first.

Miguel Cabrera singled and Jonathan Schoop doubled, chasing Lyles in the seventh. Rogers hit a two-run single off Taylor Clarke (1-1) that cut the deficit to 4-3, and Carpenter hit a two-out line drive down the right-field line for his sixth homer this season.

Tyler Alexander (2-1) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Alex Lange pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 13 chances.

Bobby Witt Jr. led off the fourth with a 442-foot homer to left-center, Maikel Garcia added a two-run homer later and shortstop Zack Short's throwing error allowed Nick Pratto to score from second on Witt's infield single in the fifth.

EARLY FINISH

The game, which started at 6:40 p.m., ended at 9 p.m., 12 minutes before sunset in Detroit.

UP NEXT

Detroit RHP Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 4.23) starts Tuesday against Kansas City LHP Daniel Lynch (0-3, 5.79).

