Dan Campbell: Lions not panicking after Aidan Hutchinson's broken leg

Detroit Lion fans woke up Monday with a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys but a cloud is lingering as the Lions lost star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the season. But don't bring that stress to Dan Campbell.

The Lions head coach addressed the media on Monday, which he does every week. But Monday's was different as the Lions will look to figure out how to make the defense hum without their team captain. Campbell said Hutchinson's star on the field and in the locker room will be felt in major ways.

"Was having one hell of a game, one hell of a season. It hurts to lose someone like him. Not just the player but the person that’s in the locker room. The leader that he is," Campbell said.

But Campbell isn't crying in his large coffee. He said defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is ready for the challenge – as is the rest of the team.

"We've been coaching here, man, four years, and we've. And he's done everything, in his power to work around any personnel we have and use the players that we have, and get the most production we can. And we will be able to adapt to that., I have a lot of faith in that D-line room," he said.

The 47-7 drubbing of the Dallas Cowboys gave Lions fans a bit of payback for last year's loss in December. Campbell said it was a complete team win.

"As far as yesterday, highly productive, probably our most productive game, top to bottom – offense, defense – that we've played," Campbell said.

Losing Hutchinson for the season leaves the Lions with one challenge: next man up.

"We are a team and everybody is here for a reason. And it takes every one of us and it goes back (to the mentality) that's why we play with 11 on defense on offense, 11 on special teams. And we play together," Campbell said. "And if we need help in one area, we'll get it from one on the other groups and we just that's how we complement each other. And so they believe it's next man up."

Campbell knows Hutchinson has a long road ahead of him but he also has a lot of faith in the 2022 2nd overall pick.

"Look, it's it's 4 to 6 months. I would never count Hutch out - ever," Campbell said. "And I would say, if anybody can, can make it back, it'd be him."

Campbell said Hutchinson's mindset and confidence will be key.

"He can will himself to find a way to get back. And, you know, it's one of those guys. The mind can heal the body, and he'll find the next best thing and do whatever it takes to get back," he said.

Campbell said he and general manager Brad Holmes aren't panicking but Holmes is evaluating options.

"So he's doing what he's been doing. He's looking. Is there somebody out there that can potentially help us? What is it going to cost? You know, and, and so those things will always come up, but just because that's there, it doesn't mean we're going to do it. And it's got to be right. If it is, everything's got to be right., and, and honestly, where we're at now, we're not in a hurry."

In other words, don't expect a blockbuster trade from the Lions front office. Instead, look for the next man up.

"And so look, everything's on the table. But man, we're not panicked. Brad and I are not panicked. And this team's not panicked. It's next man up. If we have an area we need some help, then we got to help each other out a little bit here, and we may have to play a little bit different," Campbell said.

The Lions play next on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they travel to Minnesota to battle the Vikings on FOX 2.