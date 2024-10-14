After the Detroit Lions dismantled the Dallas Cowboys in Dan Campbell's home state of Texas, quarterback Jared Goff was awarded a game ball. Instead, he passed it right back to head coach Dan Campbell in a gesture that clearly touched the head coach.

Campbell handed the ball to Goff after his stellar day against the Cowboys. He went 18 of 25 for 315 yards and three touchdowns and no INTs as he led the Lions to a 47-9 demolition of "America's Team". After mistakenly snubbing Goff two weeks ago, Campbell was sure to get his QB the game ball in the locker room.

But Goff called the room to attention before the team hit the showers.

"Our f***ing head coach is our f***ing rock. We're in f***ing Dallas in his - where he f***ing played. Game ball goes to him," Goff said, which brought out a raucous cheer from the team.

Campbell joked on Monday that Goff just didn't want to carry his ball. But you could see in his reaction in that moment – and on Monday during his press conference – that it meant a lot to him.

"Listen, I love those guys. I love our players, man. They're the best. And I appreciate it. You know, and the coaching staff and everybody. But, look, it's not like I'm the only one from Texas. So, (Aaron Glenn's) from Texas, a number of us, you know. Brock Right. And so that was a great team effort. And listen, man, I love those guys. And I wouldn't trade any of them for anybody right now. This is our crew," Campbell said.

Campbell spoke for about 12 minutes on Monday – most of which was about the loss of Aidan Hutchinson. Here's why he's not panicking: