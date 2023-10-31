Detroit Lions add Donovan Peoples-Jones via trade with Cleveland

The Detroit Lions have added a bit of depth to the wide receiver room by trading for former Michigan star Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns.

The Lions announced the trade agreement Tuesday afternoon, the same day of the NFL's trade deadline. The Lions sent the Browns a 2025 sixth-round draft pick for Peoples-Jones.

The ex-Wolverine has recorded 117 receptions for 1,837 yards and eight touchdowns over his first four years in the league. He was originally selected in the sixth round in the 2020 draft.

Peoples-Jones will have two weeks to learn the playbook as the Lions are on bye this week. He joins number 1 hideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, and Jameson Williams as primary options for Jared Goff down the field.

Peoples-Jones is a Detroit native and went to Cass Tech High School, where he was a five-star recruit in 2017, the top in his position in the state. He was recruited to Michigan where he caught 103 passes over three years for 14 touchdowns before being drafted by Cleveland.