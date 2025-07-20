Lions DL Onwuzurike out for 2025 season with torn ACL

article

The Brief Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike will miss the entire 2025 season due to an ACL injury. Head coach Dan Campbell revealed the injury news as the Lions opened training camp on Sunday. Onwuzurike re-signed with Detroit on a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason following a strong 2024 campaign.



Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike will miss the entire 2025 season due to an ACL injury, head coach Dan Campbell announced Sunday.

What we know:

Onwuzurike underwent knee surgery earlier this offseason, Campbell said.

Campbell revealed the injury news as the Lions opened training camp on Sunday.

What they're saying:

"Levi's surgery was significant, but it needed to be done," Campbell said. "Out of his control, but it needed to be done, so he will miss the season."

The announcement came after Onwuzurike began training camp on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning he would have been ineligible to play for at least the first four games of the season.

Big picture view:

Onwuzurike re-signed with Detroit on a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason following a strong 2024 campaign. The 27-year-old started 10 of 16 games last year, totaling 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a career-high 13 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

The Lions also placed several other players on the active/PUP list to start camp, including defensive tackle Alim McNeill, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, left tackle Taylor Decker, cornerback Khalil Dorsey, guard Miles Frazier, and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

Tune in on Monday, July 21 at 6 p.m. when FOX 2's Dan Miller brings you the latest headlines from Lions training camp.