Detroit Lions name first official sports betting partner

The Detroit Lions have announced its first official sports betting partner - BetMGM with MGM Resorts.

The partnership features Lions Bingo and Lions Perks, as well as team broadcast programming, digital marketing assets, and in-stadium promotions and signage.

Lions Bingo, available on the Detroit Lions mobile app, is a predictive game introduced during the 2019 season. Fans can play bingo while guessing what plays might happen or statistics achieved during home and away Lions games for various, non-cash prizes.

New for 2020, with BetMGM as a partner, fans that accurately predict the right sequence of game scenarios will be eligible to win cash prizes and future all-expenses paid trips to visit MGM Resorts properties across the country.

Lions Perks was first introduced during the 2018 season and is open to all fans at Lions home games within the team's mobile app.

BetMGM and the BetMGM Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit Casino will offer exclusive Lions Perks rewards and special offers. A portion of Lions Perks and BetMGM points can now also be gifted to benefit Detroit Lions Charities.

Guests are encouraged to scan their Lions Perks Card for every merchandise or food/beverage purchase at Ford Field to earn entries into Gameday specific sweepstakes. Season Ticket Members also qualify for Super Bowl and Pro Bowl Sweepstakes when scanning their Lions Perks card for in-stadium purchases.

David Tsai, President, Midwest Group, MGM Resorts, said, "All of us at MGM Grand Detroit are eager and ready to welcome the Detroit Lions and sports betting fans to our BetMGM Sports Lounge this football season. We know everyone is eager to get out of their homes and add some fun into their calendars. We are committed to raising the bar in delivering unique and entertaining experiences."

To access both Lions Bingo and Lions Perks, fans can download the Lions mobile app, available on iOS and Android.

Sports betting in Michigan was signed into law in late 2019.

You can read more about the BetMGM partnership here.