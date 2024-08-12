Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch preseason for free!

The second tune-up for Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions comes against a formidable foe: The Kansas City Chiefs.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champions will welcome Detroit to Arrowhead this Sunday, Aug. 17 for each team's second preseason game of the year.

Of course, the last time the Lions were in Kansas City was week one of the 2023 season – which ended with a 21-20 Lions victory that spoiled the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration.

Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions celebrates their 21-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 07, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The differences between that game and this preseason matchup will be stark as we're unlikely to see many starters for much playing time.

In the Lions' first game of the season, no starters saw the field as Campbell and company opted to rest Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson, and the rest of the starters.

As for the Chiefs, in their first game of the preseason, they lost wide receiver Marquise Brown to a shoulder injury on the first play. He's expected to miss some time over the next few weeks.

Will we see any Lions' starters this weekend? The only way to find out is to watch the game on FOX 2!

What time is the Lions game?

FOX 2's coverage of the Lions opener against the Chiefs starts with Gameday Live at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

After the game, be sure to hang around for the postgame show as Dan Miller and Jennifer Hammond talk about every moment that mattered in the preseason opener.

