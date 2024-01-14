Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams: Follow along live

The last time the Detroit Lions hosted a home playoff game, a lot of things were different. Cell phones were still phones, the internet was in its infancy, and the Detroit Lions didn't play in Detroit. That ends now.

On Sunday, January 14, the Detroit Lions are hosting the Los Angeles Rams in the first playoff game in Ford Field's 20-year history. Beyond that storyline, there's also the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford storyline as both former number 1 overall picks face off against each other.

The winner takes his team one step closer to a Super Bowl. The loser has to go home and build for the fall.

FOX 2 is the Home of the Lions and, while we can't air the game, we can give you expert analysis and a breakdown of the plays that matter the most. Throughout the night on Sunday, we'll track the game with live updates as the Lions look for their first playoff win since January 1992.

Check back here for updates all night long, starting at 8 p.m.