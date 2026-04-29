Detroit Pistons beat Magic 116-109 surviving Game 5

The Brief The Detroit Pistons are staring down the barrel of elimination in Game 5 of the opening-round series. After 60 wins in the regular season and earning the No. 1 seed, the Pistons have faced a rough start to their playoff run. They trail 3-1 against the Orlando Magic.



Breaking: The Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 116-109 after facing elimination. Cunningham earned 45 points, setting a Detroit playoff record.

The Pistons have one last shot before elimination while facing the Orlando Magic at home in Detroit on Wednesday.

Big picture view:

After 60 wins in the regular season and earning the No. 1 seed, the Pistons have faced a rough start to their playoff run, trailing 3-1 against the Magic and now facing elimination in Game 5 of the first-round Eastern Conference series.

It was the year 2008 when the Pistons lost in the East finals. Since they have not advanced to the second round.

If the Magic wins Wednesday night, the Pistons will be eliminated.

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