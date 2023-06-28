Detroit Red Wings take Nate Danielson with 9th pick in NHL Draft

The Detroit Red Wings selected Nate Danielson during the NHL's annual draft Wednesday.

With the 9th pick in the draft, the Wings opted for the 18-year-old in his first year of eligibility.

He previously played with the Brandon Wheat Kings, based out of Brandon, Manitoba in Canada. He's capable of neutral zone possession with the puck who can use crossovers and quick corner turns.

He had 78 points across 68 games.

Before that, the Chicago Blackhawks picked first, going with Center Connor Bedard as the team sought to kick-start a new era. He's the first No. 1 pick by the Blackhawks since they selected Patrick Kane in 2007.

Since then, Anaheim Ducks picked Leo Carlsson, the Columbus Blue Jackets picked Adam Fantilli, and San Jose rounded out the top four with William Smith.

Weeks shy of his 18th birthday, Bedard has spent much of the past two years projected as this year's top draft prospect. From North Vancouver, British Columbia, Bedard has done nothing to give pause to the high projections after posting 100-point seasons in back-to-back years with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League.

His 71 goals in 57 games last year were the most by a WHL player in 24 years, and his 143 points were the most since 1995-96. At just under 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Bedard is regarded a generational prospect, much like McDavid, who was selected first in 2015 and this week was named the league's MVP for the third time.

The Blackhawks have already begun refitting their roster to help Bedard's development by acquiring veterans Taylor Hall (the first pick in the 2010 draft) and Nick Foligno in a trade with Boston this week.

Davidson spent much of the past year tearing his roster down, dating to last year's draft when the Blackhawks stockpiled picks by trading Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach on consecutive days. The overhaul continued when Chicago traded Kane to the New York Rangers in February and closed the year by parting ways with longtime captain Jonathan Toews.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.