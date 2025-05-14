The Brief The Detroit Tigers won a hard-fought game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night thanks to a walk-off home run from Javy Baez. It was the second three-run home run of the game for the center fielder, lifting the Tigers in extra innings. The Detroit Tigers retain the best record in the American League.



How about those Tigers?

Detroit maintained its lead in the American League with a dramatic victory at Comerica Park over the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night.

Big picture view:

It took extra innings, several pitchers, and a very hot Javier Baez to lift the Detroit Tigers over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

In the bottom of the 11th inning, with the Tigers down 9-7, Baez hit his second three-run home run of the game to give the team one of their most dramatic wins of the season.

Despite going ahead four different times in the game, the Tigers needed a little bit more to earn their 28th win of the season.

They almost faltered twice after falling behind in both the 10th and 11th innings. But a two-out single from Trey Sweeney kept them in the game to extend the game another inning after tying it up 7-7.

Pitcher Beau Brieske gave up two more runs in the 11th inning, which could have sealed the deal if it weren't for a productive trio of hitters next up to bat for the Tigers.

See it for yourself below:

Stepping Back:

The win gives Detroit the series after pummeling the Red Sox 14-2 in the previous game.

But it also extends their lead in the stacked AL Central, where both Cleveland and Kansas City have been hot as well. It also gives them a 3-three game lead in the league.

Whether Detroit can keep up their rocking start to the season remains to be seen. But with star pitcher Tarik Skubal up next, it's unlikely to see the team slow down.