Detroit Tigers to face Houston Astros in American League Wild Card round

The incredible turnaround by these Detroit Tigers will be something that is talked about for years to come. But this isn't the end. It's only the beginning of the American League Playoffs.

The Detroit Tigers clinched a playoff spot late Friday night at Comerica Park – much to the delight of over 44,000 Tigers fans in attendance and thousands watching across the state and country.

But now the Tigers need to turn their attention to a foe in the Houston Astros.

After winning on Friday and passing the Kansas City Royals for the fifth seed in the American League playoffs, the Tigers dropped the Saturday and Sunday games with the Chicago White Sox. On Sunday, The Royals win to move back into fifth place – and secured the matchups for both teams. The Royals will go to Baltimore while the Tigers head to Houston.

When are the Tigers playoff games?

Now that the entire season is wrapped up for the Tigers, let's talk playoffs!

The Tigers are heading to Houston for a three-game series. The winner moves on to the American League Divisional Series.

Can the Tigers keep things rolling? They won't be playing under the lights. All three scheduled games will take place in the middle of the week at 2:32 p.m.

Game one: Tuesday, Oct. 1 on ABC

Game two: Wednesday, Oct. 2 on ABC

Game three (if necessary): Thursday, Oct. 3. on ABC

If the Tigers can find a way to win two of these games, they'll head to Cleveland for the American League Divisional Series.

How to get Tigers playoff tickets

The moment we've all been waiting for. The Tigers are in the playoffs and you want tickets!

But they're not available yet and here's why: MLB Wild Card round games are all played at the higher seed's home field.

That means the Tigers will have to win 2 of 3 games in either Houston or Baltimore to get a ticket to the ALDS – thus making it possible to buy tickets.

Will the Tigers face Justin Verlander?

Before Tigers fans map out a Matthew Stafford-style playoff rematch with former ace Justin Verlander – it's not going to happen.

The future Hall of Famer is unlikely to pitch in the three-game Wild Card round. Verlander stands as fourth in the Houston rotation and would be held for the ALDS.

It would take a complete shuffle of starting pitchers by Houston or Verlander to come out of the bullpen. Neither of those things is going to happen.