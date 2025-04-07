International students at U-M are getting visas revoked, warns immigration attorney

The Trump administration’s crackdown on international student activists is hitting close to home and this could be just the beginning.

"I talked to students today who have received a notice," said Ruby Robinson, of the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center.

The backstory:

Robinson, an immigration attorney, said he is concerned after hundreds of international students from universities across the country are suddenly finding their visas - and status, revoked.

Among those impacted, include students at the University of Michigan.

"It just says your status has been terminated - leave the United States immediately," Robinson said. "The fairness and the due process have disappeared."

A spokesperson from The University of Michigan told FOX 2 that four currently registered students have had their visas revoked by Homeland Security.

It's not known who these students are - or why they were targeted. FOX 2 has learned at least one has left the country.

"A student I talked to today had a very minor altercation with law enforcement - and that was dismissed - no charges were filed," Robinson said. "It was a very minor thing and happened over a year ago."

Robinson says it's the only reason he can come up with, for this student being targeted - and it's not just happening at U-M.

Central Michigan University said during a routine review of their system, staff learned several current and former international student visas had been terminated. Neither the university nor the impacted students, had received any notification of their status changes.

"A lot of students are also very scared about what it means to speak up, because what we've seen over the last few weeks is anyone who does speak up - is targeted," Robinson said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned in March they were going after foreign-born student activists.

"We have a right - like every country has a right - to remove you from our country," Rubio said. "We gave you a visa to come and study- and get a degree. Not to become a social activist that tears up our university campuses."

But Robinson says it appears all international students could be at risk.

"It's disheartening, and it's going to have profound effects both in university and college communities," he said. "But also the bottom lines of many universities and colleges.

"No one deserves the vengeance and retaliation that this administration is using."

The Source: Information for this story came from Ruby Robinson of the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center and policy statements by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.