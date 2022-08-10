Detroit Tigers fire general manager Al Avila

article

The Detroit Tigers have officially parted ways with Al Avila, the team's general manager after seven seasons at the helm.

The change replaces Avila with Assistant General Manager Sam Menzin, who will run the team's day-to-day operations as Tigers Chairman Chris Ilitch begins looking for a new GM.

"Once I decided to make a chance, I sat down with Al and thanked him for his nearly 22 years of service to our organization," the CEO said. "Al's loyalty and dedication has served as an example to all during his time as a leader in our baseball operations department."

Avila was named GM in 2015 after joining the organization in 2002 as assistant general manager.

"For nearly 22 years, I have given my heart and soul to this franchise, and I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Ilitch, along with Chris, for the opportunity and treating me and my family as their own," Avila said in a statement. "We've celebrated successes and enjoyed great moments, and I'm proud to have worked with so many talented people in baseball operations and throughout the organization.

"I'll cherish our friendships and the successes we all celebrated together. To Tigers fans, you're the best and you deserve a winner. I wish the results would have been better this season but know there is a lot to look forward to in the coming years. God Bless everyone."

Despite hopes of a resurgent season, the Tigers sit in last place of the AL Central division with a record of 43-68.