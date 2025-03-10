Detroit Tigers games on FOX 2 this spring and summer

Fresh off of last year's thrilling run to the playoffs, expectations are high for the Detroit Tigers – and you can catch the boys of summer live on FOX 2, starting with Opening Day!

Drag out the coolers and pull up a seat because the Detroit Tigers 2025 season is nearly here!

Last October, the Tigers season ended just one game shy of an American League Championship appearance. The Tigers season ended in Cleveland as the Guardians prevailed over the surging Tigers.

It was the team's first playoff game at Comerica Park in a decade and the park was filled with fans as the team made a late-season surge.

This summer, Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal leads the Tigers as they hope to improve on last year's 86-win season, which was good enough for a Wild Card berth. The Tigers capitalized by sweeping the Houston Astros before taking the Guardians to the brink.

On March 27, the Tigers open the season in Los Angeles against the Dodgers, last year's World Series winner. After three games there and then three games in Seattle, the Tigers arrive in Detroit for the first game at Comerica Park in 2025 against the Chicago White Sox.

You can bet Comerica Park will be PACKED! If you're not one of the lucky ones with Opening Day tickets, we have some good news for you!

Every pitch will air LIVE on FOX 2! And there will be several other games we'll air for you throughout the summer as FOX 2 Detroit teams up with FanDuel Sports Network.

How to watch the Tigers Opening Day on FOX 2

Opening Day starts at 1 p.m. in Detroit but the excitement starts WAY before that on FOX 2.

We'll have The Nine live from the field, followed by a two-hour pregame show at 10 am.

At noon, we hand over to FanDuel Sports Network pregame coverage ahead of the first pitch.

You can watch every single minute LIVE on FOX 2 via cable, antenna, or other TV provider.

After the game, we'll stream our postgame coverage LIVE on FOX 2 and FOX LOCAL.

Streaming Tigers pregame coverage

FOX 2 will stream our pregame and postgame coverage of the game on FOX2Detroit.com/live and the FOX LOCAL app.

However – FOX 2 cannot stream the game.

If you're looking for a streaming option, download the FanDuel Sports Network app.

What other Tigers games will FOX 2 air?

Opening Day is just the beginning of the simulcast games airing live on FOX 2.

Check out the full simulcast schedule below.