How to watch Detroit Red Wings on FOX 2 Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings are making a push in the final five weeks of the NHL regular season and you can catch some of their games – including Monday night's – live for FREE on FOX 2

FOX 2 Detroit is teaming up with FanDuel Sports Network to air five Red Wings regular season games this spring.

These games will be available for FREE on FOX 2 and will be simulcast from FanDuel Sports Network.

How to watch the Red Wings on FOX 2

The FOX 2 pregame show starts at 6:30 on Monday, ahead of the Red Wings matchup with the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre.

At 7:00, we'll hand over to FanDuel Sports Network for their live pregame coverage before the puck drops at 7:30 in Ottawa.

You can watch every single minute LIVE on FOX 2 via cable, antenna, or other TV provider.

After the game, we'll stream our postgame coverage LIVE on FOX 2 and FOX LOCAL.

Streaming Red Wings pregame coverage

FOX 2 will stream our pregame and postgame coverage of the game on FOX2Detroit.com/live and the FOX LOCAL app.

However – FOX 2 cannot stream the game.

Believe us when we say we want to – we REALLY want to – but due to rights, we're not allowed to.

If you're looking for a streaming option, download the FanDuel Sports Network app.

How to watch FOX primetime shows

As we air the Red Wings on FOX 2, primetime shows will air overnight.

That means ‘Extracted’ and ‘Rescue: Hi-Surf’ will air at 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., respectively.

What other Red Wings games will FOX 2 air?

This is just the beginning of Red Wings games on FOX2.

We'll be back on March 27 for another Red Wings-Senators game, this time here in Detroit. See the full simulcast schedule below: