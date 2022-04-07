Detroit Tigers Opening Day: how to watch every pitch

For the first time in three years, Opening Day - the one we're all accustomed to - is back and the Detroit Tigers are going to be one of the more interesting teams to watch in the American League.

The first game of the season is Friday, April 8, and Detroit is opening at home against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.











The Tigers have spent BIG in the offseason - you might have missed some of that as it happened before the MLB lockout - but two-time All-Star infielder Javier Báez is the big splash. He was given a $140 million contract while lefty starter Eduardo Rodriquez is leading the rotation and will take the hill on Friday.

