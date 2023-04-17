Detroit Tigers series opener vs. Cleveland Guardians postponed

The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians will have to wait at least one more day to begin their season series after cold weather postponed Monday's game.

The Tigers announced around 2:30 p.m. that the game, originally set for 6:40 p.m. on Monday, will now to be played at 6:40 on Tuesday due to cold weather.

The team said it made the decision out of an abundance of caution for player safety and fan comfort.

The game will be played a straight doubleheader with Tuesday's game first, at 1:10 p.m., followed Monday's delayed game at 6:40 p.m.

Tickets to Tuesday's gam will be the only ones honored for the doubleheader.

Ticket holders for Monday's game can exchange for another ticket at the same or lesser value anytime in the next 12 months, except for 2024 Opening Day.

This is the second straight game postponed due to weather. The series finale against the Giants was postponed to July 24 after a 5-hour delay on Sunday.