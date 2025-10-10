Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners: How to watch game 5 of the ALDS

The Brief The ALDS between the Tigers and Mariners is tied 2-2. Friday night's winner advances to take on the Blue Jays in the ALCS. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 2.



The Detroit Tigers head to Washington on Friday with hopes of defeating the Seattle Mariners and advancing in the MLB playoffs.

Detroit takes on Seattle at 8 p.m. at T-Mobile Park.

With the series tied 2-2, tonight's game determines who advances to the ALCS.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 08: Detroit Tigers celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners in game four of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

How to watch the Detroit Tigers on Friday

Game 5 of the ALDS will air on FOX 2 and stream nationally on the FOX ONE app.

It will also be streamed on the FOX Sports app.

When is the Tigers game?

The first pitch is at 8:08 p.m.

Coverage begins even earlier, though. FOX 2 pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

ALDS game 4 recap

When Detroit played Seattle at home Wednesday, they spent nearly five innings with no points.

Heading into the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers were down 3-0 before rallying and tying the score. In the sixth inning, Detroit took control with a homer by Riley Greene.

The Tigers continued to rack up points in the sixth, bringing the score to 7-3 heading into the seventh inning, where Detroit picked up another point while Seattle's score remained stagnant.

Detroit held that lead, finishing 9-3 and forcing game five of the American League Division Series.

What's next?

The winner of tonight's game advances to the ALCS to take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto advanced after a 3-1 series win over the New York Yankees.

Detroit or Seattle will play in Toronto on Sunday to kick off the ALCS.