Dozier's two-run blast lifts the Royals to win over Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dozier homered to break a tie in the sixth, and lead the Kansas City Royals to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

After Carlos Santana walked with one out, Dozier lifted an 0-2 pitch from Will Vest (0-1) into the left field bleachers for his first home run of the year.

Collin Snider (2-0), the first of four Royals relievers, picked up the victory getting five outs. Josh Staumont earned the club’s first save of the season as Kansas City snapped a five-game losing streak.

Royals starter Kris Bubic departed after 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and five walks; he struck out four.

Kansas City took an early 1-0 lead when Bobby Witt, Jr., and Andrew Benintendi singled with one out in the first. Salvador Perez brought in Witt with a ground out. It was the first run scored by the Royals in the first inning this year. They have surrendered 11 first-inning runs.

The Tigers responded the next inning when Dustin Garneau’s two-out double plated Daz Cameron, who had walked and stolen second.

Detroit starter Matt Manning left the game after two innings with right shoulder discomfort; he allowed a run on five hits with two strikeouts.

TRANSACTIONS

Tigers: Optioned RHP Elvin Rodriguez to Triple-A Toledo and selected RHP Wily Peralta from Toledo; RHP Bryan Garcia has been designated for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: SS Javier Baez was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 13, with a right thumb injury initially suffered during an Opening Day celebration. RF Robbie Grossman returned to the lineup after missing three days with a groin injury.

UP NEXT

The series concludes Sunday afternoon with Detroit LHP Tyler Alexander (0-0, 5.06 ERA) facing off against Kansas City RHP Carlos Hernandez (0-0, 8.31).