Steve Yzerman out as Red Wings GM, amid 'leadership transition'

The Brief The Red Wings are moving on from Steve Yzerman as general manager. Yzerman is being moved to a senior advisor role, while the team looks for a new general manager. Last season was the 10th straight season the Red Wings missed the playoffs – the longest in the NHL.



The Detroit Red Wings announced Steve Yzerman is no longer the team's general manager, announced the franchise Wednesday morning.

What they're saying:

A search for his replacement is underway, while Yzerman will slide into a senior advisor role with the franchise amid what the team is calling "a leadership transition."

The Red Wings said in a statement that both internal and external candidates will be considered for the next leader of hockey operations.

"The Detroit Red Wings today announced a change in hockey operations leadership, with Steve Yzerman transitioning from his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager," the team said in a statement. "Yzerman will continue serving the organization as senior advisor to Governor and CEO, Chris Ilitch. A search for a new head of hockey operations is underway."

This last season was a disappointment for the Wings, which missed the playoffs – adding to the longest active playoff drought in the NHL.

"Clearly, we are not where we and our fans expect to be as an organization" said Ilitch. "I’m looking forward to bringing in new leadership to build the championship-caliber organization Hockeytown deserves."

The Red Wings postseason absence has reached 10 straight seasons. Their last playoff appearance was in 2016.

What they're saying:

"Steve's lifetime of contributions to the Red Wings has meant more to this franchise than words can truly express, and I have the highest level of respect for his continued commitment to our organization," said Ilitch. "We are thankful for Steve’s hard work and dedication as General Manager and are grateful knowing Steve will remain where he belongs – here with the Red Wings family."

Yzerman issued a statement thanking the team for the opportunity.

"I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family," said Yzerman. "This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as General Manager. I've appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I’m extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise."

In the meantime, Yzerman will stay in his current role running the day-to-day operations and will have a role on the search committee, the team said.

The backstory:

Yzerman was hired in 2019 as somewhat of a franchise folk hero from the Tampa Bay Lightning which he built into a power.

The Hockey Hall of Fame center led the Wings to three Stanley Cups and played all 22 seasons of his career wearing the winged wheel.

Yzerman is one of nine Red Wings to have his number retired and played all 22 years of his career in Detroit. He held the role of captain for two decades, retiring in 2006 with 692 goals, 1,755 points.

After his playing career, Yzerman became Red Wings Vice President of Hockey Operations (2006-10) and later joined the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2010-2019. The Lightning went on to win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. He returned to Detroit in 2019, serving as the 11th General Manager in Red Wings history.