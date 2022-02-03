Edwards, Towns lead Timberwolves past Pistons, 128-117

Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Detroit Pistons 128-117 on Thursday night.

Taurean Prince added 23 points to help Minnesota win its third straight and fifth in six games.

Saddiq Bey had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit, and Jerami Grant added 20 points. The Pistons lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Minnesota got off to a fast start, taking a 21-11 lead with five minutes remaining in the first quarter. But the Pistons outscored the Timberwolves 22-10 to take a 32-31 lead in the second quarter. The Pistons led 67-65 at halftime before Minnesota pulled away in the second half.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 03: Saddiq Bey #41 of the Detroit Pistons tries to get a sot off around Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on February 03, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Timberwolves led by 16 in the fourth quarter before the Pistons rallied to cut it to five, at 122-117 with 50 seconds remaining.

Patrick Beverley then hit a 3-pointerfor Minnesota to put it out of reach.

The Timberwolves shot 51% from the floor to 44% for the Pitons.

CASEY'S OPTIONS

Pistons rookie point guard Cade Cunningham sat out because of a hip-pointer. While Cunningham has been the focus of Detroit's offense this season, coach Dwain Casey says he likes to rely on more than one guard to run his offense.

"I believe in today's game, you've got to have three (guards who can play the point)," Casey said. "That's why I like the three-guard offense. It doesn't matter if it's Cory (Joseph) bringing it down, Killian (Hayes) or Cade bringing it down."

Having that kind of versatility, Casey said also allows him to use Cunningham at shooting guard or small forward.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Detroit on Sunday

Pistons: Host Boston on Friday night.