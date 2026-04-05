Former Michigan High School coach signs extension to become top 5 paid NCAA coach

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Alabama Crimson Tide head basketball coach Nate Oats first rose to prominence as the coach at Romulus High School, where he won more than 80 percent of his games, now he is among the highest paid coaches in the college ranks.

Oats was discovered as a coach by current UConn coach Bobby Hurley, while recruiting one of the Romulus players. In all Oats went 222-52 in 11 years at Romulus, including 5 trips to the state semi-finals, and one state championship. He was named coach of the year three times, while there.

He became an assistant to Hurley while at Buffalo, before succeeding him as coach there. After four years as the top coach at Buffalo, Oats was hired at Alabama in 2019, and has led them to a Final Four and 2 SEC championships. He was MAC coach of the year twice at Buffalo and SEC coach of the year in 2021 while at Alabama.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne announced Sunday he has finalized a contract extension with Oats.

Byrne announced on social media Oats has signed the deal "that will make him one of the top five compensated men’s basketball coaches in the country."

Byrne said "appropriate members of the board of trustees have been notified of the proposed terms of the new agreement, and it will soon be formally approved through the board process."

Oats led Alabama to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, where the Crimson Tide lost to Michigan 90-77 on March 27. Alabama reached the Elite Eight each of the previous two years and reached the Final Four in 2024, where it lost to UConn.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - APRIL 06: Head coach Nate Oats of the Alabama Crimson Tide yells and points to team during the second half in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game against the Connecticut Huskies at State Farm Stadium on Expand

Oats is 170-73 in seven seasons at Alabama with six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. He signed his last new contract in 2024.

Alabama finished 25-10 this season and played in the NCAA Tournament without star guard Aden Holloway, who was suspended indefinitely following a March 16 arrest on felony drug charges.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



