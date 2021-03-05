FOX Bet of the Week: 5X your money if the Red Wings score

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

article

The FOX Bet game of the week could turn $10 into $50 if the Red Wings score a single goal in a game this week.

The offer is simple: Bet a maximum of $10 on the Red Wings to get the puck past Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and you net $50 in your FOX Bet account. While that's not exactly guaranteed, Vasilevskiy is the number one goalie in the entire league, Detroit has only been shut out three times this season. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has two shutouts so far this year, and both games came against Dallas in back-to-back games.

What you need to know about this week's FOX Bet 5x

Before you run out and place your bets with the FOX Bet app, there are a few things you should know:

The deal is ONLY for new users - meaning if you've already downloaded, you're out of luck.

It must be the first day placing a wager

You must have made a deposit to qualify

You must be 21 or older to participate

If you win, you'll get free bets credited 24 hours after the end of the game.

No opt-in required

How to get registered for the FOX Bet 5X your money

Register by creating a FOX Bet account. It's simple. All you have to do is click here.

Advertisement

Once in, you'll have to register and create an account. There are only three steps between you and 5X your money on FOX Bet now that you've got your new account

Click promotions Click the Red Wings 5X Your Money offer Click Bet Now.

Sign up with FOX Bet here and 5X your money, as long as Detroit score at least 1 goal. They'll get two chances this week against Tampa Bay, on Tuesday and Thursday.

The deal is active NOW and expires March 11 at 7:30 p.m., when the puck drops against Tampa Bay in the second game of the week.