Frederic scores 2 goals as Bruins win 3rd straight by downing Red Wings, 5-3

DETROIT (AP) — Trent Frederic scored twice, Charlie Coyle had the go-ahead goal and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 on Sunday.

Boston forward Pavel Zacha scored an empty-net goal in his 500th regular-season game.

Jake DeBrusk also added an empty-netter and Charlie McAvoy had two assists for the Bruins, who have won three straight. Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves.

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 31: Jake Walman #96 of the Detroit Red Wings clears the puck in front of teammate Moritz Seider #53 and David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins in the second period during the New Years Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Decem Expand

The Atlantic Division opponents split their four-game season series.Jake Walman scored his third goal in two games for Detroit. Ben Chiarot and J.T. Compher had the Red Wings’ other goals, and Alex Lyon stopped 23 shots.

Frederic scored his first goal of the game with 51.8 seconds left in the first period. David Pastrnak flicked the puck out of his own zone as Frederic got behind Detroit’s defenders. Frederic backhanded the puck over Lyon’s left shoulder.

Frederic crashed into Lyon, who was checked out by the team’s trainer but remained in the game.

Frederic’s second goal and ninth of the season came at 4:25 of the second. He skated in along the right boards and wristed a shot that whistled through Lyon’s pads.

Walman notched his ninth goal this season at 13:01. He lifted a shot from the left circle over Swayman’s shoulder.

Chiarot scored his third goal later in the period from the slot to tie it at 2. Boston’s challenge of goalie interference was denied.

Boston regained the lead at 3:52 of the third. McAvoy passed the puck to Coyle, who scored his 13th goal from the slot.

DeBrusk’s empty-netter came with 2:01 remaining. Following a Boston penalty, Compher scored on a rebound with 1:22 left.

Zacha’s empty-netter with 24 seconds to go clinched the Bruins’ victory.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Columbus on Tuesday.

Red Wings: At San Jose on Tuesday.