Here's when the Spartans and Wolverines play in the Big Ten basketball tournament

The regular season is finished, which means the pieces are almost set for the next March Madness tournament.

But before that can kick off, there's a Big 10 Conference tournament to play.

It wasn't an easy season for either the Spartans nor the Wolverines. And while Michigan State didn't run away with its conference schedule, ending with a solid 11-8 record, they still managed to secure a double-bye in the tournament, earning a 4th seed.

That's partly thanks to a loss by Iowa in the last week of the regular season, which had recently beat MSU in a high-scoring affair that went to overtime.

The University of Michigan lost its final game to ranked Indiana, giving it an 8th seed and a one-game bye. They ended with an 11-9 conference record.

Michigan plays Rutgers Thursday, March 9 at 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network. MSU will play the winner of Iowa and another team that has yet to be decided. They'll square off in the early afternoon in the second game of the day, also on the Big Ten Network.

The tournament has big implications for the Wolverines. According to ESPN's bracketology, which makes predictions about where each team could end up when the NCAA tournament begins, Michigan is in the "Next Four Out" column, one of eight teams that just misses the tournament.

A solid showing from them this week could be all the difference. They won their only game against the Scarlet Knights this season.

MSU is currently in the running for a 6th seed in the tournament. Their final spot could also be determined by their progress in the conference tournament this week.