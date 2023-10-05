How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers on FOX 2

The NFC North-leading Detroit Lions have a full game up on the second-place Green Bay Packers thanks to the Thursday night win in Green Bay a week ago. Now, they'll look to continue the winning ways with an NFC opponent who torpedoed their playoff hopes a year ago.

Last December, the Lions were rolling as they went into Charlotte after ripping off 6 wins in 7 games. But they ran into the Panthers who ran over them with 570 yards of offense in week 16.

This Sunday, they take on the 0-4 Panthers here in Detroit and they're adding another weapon in wide receiver Jameson Williams whose suspension was shortened to four weeks.

Williams, whose training camp was cut short by a hamstring injury, will probably play sparingly against the Panthers as he gets into game shape and shows he knows where to line up and where to go in the offense.

When the No. 12 pick from the 2022 draft does get on the field, he will likely give QB Jared Goff a deep-play threat as he did for Panthers' QB Bryce Young at Alabama.

"He brings a different element that us and many other teams don’t have in terms of speed and the way he runs down the field," Detroit receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said.

For Goff, he's going to look to put to bed an end to his three-straight games with interceptions, which started with a pick-6 in the Week 2 loss to Seattle, after he went 383 pass attempts without one.

"Those are the ones that really sting," Goff said. "Just got to take care of the ball better. That is something I’m focused on."

How to watch the Lions vs Panthers

The game will air live at 1 p.m. on FOX 2.

We'll start our coverage at 10 a.m. with Lions Gameday Live from Ford Field. Then we'll hand over to FOX Sports for two hours of NFL previews ahead of the kickoff.

You can watch every play on FOX 2 or on the FOX Sports app – with TV authentication required.

IMPORTANT: As much as we want to stream the game on FOX2Detroit.com, our app, or FOX LOCAL, we cannot. You can only watch the game for free on FOX 2 or stream it online with your paid TV subscription.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.