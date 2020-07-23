How to watch Detroit Tigers opening day on Friday in Cincinnati 

article

In what will the strangest baseball season of all time, the Detroit Tigers will finally play their first game Friday night in Cincinnati against the Reds. There will be no fans, a lot of social distance, and it will be free for you to watch from the comfort of your own home.

The Tigers open the abbreviated season against the Reds at 6:10 on Friday, July 24th.

HOW TO WATCH:

FOX 2 will air the game Live with pre-game coverage from FOX 2 Sports starting at 5:30 p.m.

Streaming: due to MLB restrictions, you can only stream the game live on MLB At Bat app and you must not live within the Detroit market to watch the game.

Detroit will have the home opener next Monday, July 27 against the Kansas City Royals.

Advertisement

This will be the shortest baseball season since 1878 and will feature networks trying to do whatever it takes to make the games more natural. For instance, when FOX broadcasts national or regional games on Saturdays, they will be implementing virtual fans - complete with booing, cheering, and the wave.

Each MLB team will be playing a regionalized schedule regardless of American or National League affiliation, in order to avoid long road trips due to coronavirus concerns.

Following the three games in Cincinnati, the Tigers open the home portion of their schedule on Monday, July 27 against Kansas City. The season-opening, nine-game homestand includes four games vs. Kansas City (July 27-30), three games vs. Cincinnati (July 31-August 2) and a pair vs. St. Louis (August 3-4).

Along with welcoming the Reds and Cardinals to Comerica Park this season, the Tigers will also face the Chicago Cubs (August 24-26) and Milwaukee Brewers (September 8-9) in interleague home games. Detroit will have road interleague contests against the Cardinals (August 5-6), Pittsburgh Pirates (August 7-9) and Brewers (September 1-2).

Prior to the start of the regular season, the Tigers will play two exhibition games against Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, July 21 at 6:40 p.m. and Wednesday, July 22 at 6:10 p.m.All Tigers games, home and road, will be broadcast on 97.1 The Ticket and the Tigers Radio Network, televised by FOX Sports Detroit and streamed on MLB.tv.

The Tigers' full schedule can be found here.