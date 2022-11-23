How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State on Saturday in Detroit

article

The Game is here. The entire season comes down to this - Michigan and Ohio State are both undefeated. Both are looking destined for a birth in the College Football Playoff but only one team will get it.

This year’s version of The Game is huge. Both teams are undefeated and have national championships hopes that could be ruined with a loss.

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Everything to know about The Game on Saturday, Nov. 26

The Buckeyes are coming into the game with revenge on their minds after losing to Michigan in Ann Arbor in 2021 to No. 5 Michigan, which snapped an eight-game win streak for Ohio State.

How to watch Michigan vs. Ohio State

The Game set for Noon on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Columbus.

FOX Sports is carrying the game and you can watch it for free on FOX 2.

But if you're not near a TV for some reason or like to watch things on your tablet or phone, you can stream every snap on the FOX Sports App, provided you have a cable or satellite TV subscription.

You can also watch the game on YouTube TV or Hulu Live, but those require a subscription to watch.

No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 University of Michigan rivalry set for another classic

FOX 2 will be covering the game all morning long started with FOX 2 News at 6 a.m.

FOX Sports takes over at 10 a.m. with their pregame show BIG Noon Kickoff to preview all games on FOX - including The Game.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.