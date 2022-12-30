How to watch Michigan vs. TCU in the Fiesta Bowl

After coming so close last year, the Michigan Wolverines will have another shot at competing for a national championship when they face off against Texas Christian University this New Year's Eve.

The College Football Playoff semi-final game, which will be the University of Michigan's second in the sport's nine-year history, pins the No. 2 seed Wolverines and the No. 3 seed Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl.

It's also the first time a Texas team will play in the four-team playoff, despite them losing in overtime in the Big 12 title game.

For the Wolverines, their spotless record was capped by a dominating victory at Ohio State and an easy victory against Purdue in the Big Ten title game.

The game will be played in Glendale, Ariz. at State Farm Stadium. Here's how to watch:

How to watch Michigan vs. TCU

ESPN is broadcasting the Michigan vs. TCU game with Sean McDonough on play-by-play and Todd Blackledge providing color commentary. Molly McGrath and Tiffany Blackmon will be on the sidelines.

The game starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2021 from Glendale, Ariz.

You can watch the game on ESPN or live-=stream it if you have an ESPN+ subscription.

In the Detroit area, 97.1 the Ticket is the place to listen to the game. But if you're on the road, you can stream it or pick it up across 33 different radio stations though Michigan.