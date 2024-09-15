Hutchinson's 4.5 sacks not enough; Lions fall to Bucs at home

A coaching snafu with three seconds left in the first half likely cost the Lions a field goal, forcing them to need a touchdown at the end of the game. A touchdown that never materialized in a 20-16 loss in a playoff rematch to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lions coach Dan Campbell lamented the mistake he made in the first half, causing confusion for his offense and special teams that had both units on the field. That drew a flag that ran off the clock and took away an opportunity to kick a short field goal and pull within four points.

If Detroit made that field goal, it potentially would’ve been a kick away from winning the game in the fourth quarter.

Tampa Bay (2-0) fell behind only once in the closely contested game, and it stopped Detroit (1-1) when it had two chances to drive for a go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes.

The Lions turned it over on downs at the Bucs 6 with 53 seconds left and again at their 26 with 2 seconds left.

Jared Goff hurt the Lions’ chances of winning the divisional round rematch, throwing two interceptions. He also was fortunate when defenders dropped two other passes that could have been picked off. He finished 34 of 55 for 307 yards.

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 11 receptions for 119 yards for the Lions.

Aiden Hutchinson had a career high 4.5 sacks, three of which came in the first quarter.

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a play. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Jake Bates was 3/3 on field goals, improving to a perfect 5/5 for his career.

Mayfield, meanwhile, was efficient through the air by completing 12 of 19 passes for 185 yards, including a tiebreaking 41-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin in the second quarter. He also ran four times for 35 yards. Godwin had seven catches for 117 yards.

Injuries

Bucs: DT Vita Vea left the game with a knee injury. Three starters — OT Luke Goedeke (concussion), DL Calijah Kancey (calf) and S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) — were inactive with injuries.

Lions: LB Alex Anzalone was knocked out of the game with a concussion and starting DE Marcus Davenport (groin) was inactive.

The Lions take to the road for the first time this season next week with a trip to Arizona to face the Cardinals.