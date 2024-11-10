Jake Bates kicks 52-yard field goal as time expires to lead Lions to comeback victory

Nothing went the Lions way Sunday night, until the fourth quarter, that is.

Jared Goff threw five interceptions in the first three quarters of the game and the Lions trailed 23-13 to open the last quarter. That's when things clicked for the team.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a 9-yard touchdown to open the scoring, and then Jake Bates kicked a 58-yard field goal to tie the game with 5:01 left to play. After a defensive stand and a missed field goal by the Texans, the Lions drove down to get Bates a chance to win it.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: David Montgomery #5 of the Detroit Lions scores a touchdown on Eric Murray #23 of the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

He remained perfect for the season. Both of his long field goals were mere inches inside the goal posts, first on the right side, then on the left. Bates was given the game ball by head coach Dan Campbell for the second time this season.

Goff ended the game 15-30 with two touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Jahmyr Gibbs had 19 carries for 74 yards on the ground and Sam Laporta had three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown to pace the Lions receivers.

The Lions improved to 8-1 for the first time since 1954 with their seventh straight victory overall and fifth in a row on the road.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Jake Bates #39 of the Detroit Lions reacts after a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Detroit trailed 23-7 at halftime after Goff threw three interceptions in the first two quarters, and he threw two more picks in the third quarter.

The Texans (6-4) had a chance to take the lead with just under two minutes left, but Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 58-yard try was wide left.

The Lions became the first team to win when throwing five or more interceptions since Atlanta beat Arizona 23-19 on Nov. 18, 2012, when Matt Ryan was picked off five times.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Jake Bates #39 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a field goal with Jack Fox #3 after a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Wa Expand