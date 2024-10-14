Jared Goff surprises Dan Campbell with game ball after Lions blowout Cowboys

"Our head coach is our rock". With those words - Jared Goff put a brief stop to the celebration in the locker room. He had something important he wanted to say.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was given the game ball by Jared Goff after Sunday's blowout win in Dallas.

Sunday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys was more than just a victory. It was more than just retaliation for last year's controversial loss when Taylor Decker reported (despite the NFL saying he did not). When head coach Dan Campbell brought these Detroit Lions into Dallas, he was on a mission - to win and win big.

Statement game is one way to put it. The Detroit Lions decimated the Dallas Cowboys, beating them 47-9 in their own building.

After the game, Campbell rallied his players in the locker room and, as usual, handed out his game balls.

Two weeks ago, he didn't realize Goff was perfect at 18-18 for the night against Seattle and neglected to give him one of the balls. But Campbell came prepared with stats this week and made sure his QB got the game ball.

On the defensive side, Brian Branch got the ball as well after two INTs and a forced fumble.

As Campbell told the team to break it down, Goff had something to say.

"Hey, real quick, real quick," Goff says. "Our f***ing head coach is our f***ing rock. We're in f***ing Dallas in his - where he f***ing played. Game ball goes to him."

Campbell was clearly touched by the gesture as the entire team rallied around their coach – who then broke the team down with a two-word phrase on three: "Kick ass".

The Lions head coach played in the NFL for nine years – three of which were in Dallas before landing in Detroit for his final three seasons in the league.

Listen, a text version is terrible. Just…watch it: