Josh Allen leads Bills past Detroit Lions 28-25

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills (8-3) to a last-second field goal win over the Detroit Lions (4-7) 28-25 in the annual Thanksgiving game.

Tyler Bass kicked a 45-yard field goal to push the Bills in front of the Lions with 5 seconds left. The heartbreaking loss snaps the Lions three-game winning streak.

On the previous drive, Jared Goff drove 42 yards and set up Michael Badgley for a field goal that tied the game at 25.

But with 20 seconds left on the clock, Allen took advantage of an open Stefon Diggs for a 39-yard pass, putting the Bills in field goal territory.

The loss punctuated a close game for Detroit, which had seen success in its previous three games and surged from a one-win season into second place in the NFC North division.