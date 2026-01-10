Justice Haynes transferring again after injury-shortened single season at Michigan

article

Big Ten rushing leader Justice Haynes is transferring again after an injury-shortened single season at Michigan.

Haynes, who played his first two college seasons at Alabama, announced on social media Friday that he planned "to return for another year of college football and enter the transfer portal."

Haynes ran for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns, with more than 100 yards in six of his seven games during his only season with the Wolverines. He missed their last five games because of a right foot injury, but still qualified as the Big Ten leader with 122.4 yards per game and 7.1 yards per carry.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder from Alpharetta, Georgia, ran for 616 yards and nine touchdowns in 25 games for Alabama in 2023 and 2024. He started six games as a sophomore before transferring to Michigan.

Wisconsin continues productive week

Wisconsin continued to rebuild its roster through the transfer portal Friday by announcing the signings of four more players from Power Four conferences. The list includes former Missouri safety Marvin Burks Jr., who started 26 games over the last two seasons and made 49 tackles in 2025.

The Badgers also announced on Friday the additions of running backs Bryan Jackson (formerly at Southern California) and Nate Palmer (TCU) and defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV (West Virginia). Wisconsin also went into the Championship Subdivision ranks to sign former Illinois State defensive lineman Jake Anderson.

Wisconsin has announced the addition of 24 transfers this week, with 20 of them coming from other Bowl Subdivision programs.