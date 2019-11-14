Juwan Howard signs 1st recruit: Zeb Jackson

Michigan coach Juwan Howard has added his first recruit to the program.

Howard says shooting guard Zeb Jackson signed Wednesday to play for the Wolverines next season. The 6-foot-3 Jackson is ranked No. 62 among recruits in the nation by 247 Sports.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 12: Head Basketball Coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during a college basketball game against the Creighton Bluejays at Crisler Arena on November 12, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Michigan Wolve Expand

Highly touted forward Isaiah Todd is also expected to be a part of Howard’s first recruiting class.

Jackson averaged more than 25 points and nearly eight rebounds per game over the previous three seasons at Maumee Valley Country Day in Ohio. He will spend his senior season at Montverde Academy in Florida.