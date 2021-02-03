KC Chiefs barber pulled mid-haircut following positive COVID-19 test, NFL sources say

Ahead of Super Bowl LV, two Kansas City Chiefs players were placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list after a barber who cut the players’ hair tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL reported on Tuesday.

Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore were both placed on the list, although they have both tested negative since getting the haircut, according to the NFL.

Kilgore jokingly tweeted a photo of himself appearing to have half his hair cut off in response to the news.

"#NewProfilePic" Kilgore wrote.

While sources told the NFL that the barber tested negative five days leading up to the encounter, the individual took an additional rapid test as a precaution.

Kilgore was reportedly still getting his haircut when a positive test result for the barber came back. The barber was immediately removed following the result.

According to the NFL, sources told the league that both Kilgore and Robinson both wore masks during the encounter but were deemed "high-risk" considering the duration and proximity of the individuals to the barber who tested positive for the virus.

Sources told the NFL that if both players continue to test negative leading up to the Super Bowl, they will be eligible to return to the Chiefs’ active roster in time for Sunday’s game.