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Lions All-Pro LB Jack Campbell carted off field after a tackle against Vikings

By The Associated Press
Associated Press
Detroit Lions
Published November 1, 2026 4:07 PM EST
Published November 1, 2026 4:07 PM EST
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 1: Jack Campbell #46 of the Detroit Lions is driven off the field after an apparent injury during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on November 1, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Todd Rose

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DETROIT (AP) - Detroit Lions All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell was placed on a backboard and carted off the field early in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell was face down on the turf and was not moving after hitting tight end T.J. Hockenson for his third tackle of the game. He was evaluated by medical personnel before being strapped to a board and carefully lifted onto a court to a round of applause.

Detroit’s entire team and most of the coaching staff surrounded the cart before it transported Campbell off the field for further evaluation.

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The former Iowa star was drafted by the Lions with No. 18 overall pick in 2023. Last season, Campbell was an All-Pro selection after becoming the first NFL player in seven years to have 150-plus tackles and at least five sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Lions signed Campbell last May to a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2030 season.

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