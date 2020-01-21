Expand / Collapse search

Lions at the Senior Bowl - Matt Patricia, New Coaches, and Local Players

Published 
Detroit Lions
FOX 2 Detroit

Dan Miller reports from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama as the Lions coach the North Team.

First, he caught up with Matt Patricia and the Lions head coach turned the table on him.

Lions at the Senior Bowl: Matt Patricia interviews Dan

The Lions hired two new coaches last week.  Cory Undlin was hired as defensive coordinator and Brayden Coombs is the new special teams coach.  Dan Miller spoke to both coaches on Tuesday.

Lions at the Senior Bowl: New Coaches

There are a number of local players set to play in the Senior Bowl this weekend.  Dan Miller talked with players from Michigan and Michigan State as they try to impress the coaches.

Lions at the Senior Bowl: Local Players