Lions at the Senior Bowl - Matt Patricia, New Coaches, and Local Players

Dan Miller reports from the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama as the Lions coach the North Team.

First, he caught up with Matt Patricia and the Lions head coach turned the table on him.

The Lions hired two new coaches last week. Cory Undlin was hired as defensive coordinator and Brayden Coombs is the new special teams coach. Dan Miller spoke to both coaches on Tuesday.

There are a number of local players set to play in the Senior Bowl this weekend. Dan Miller talked with players from Michigan and Michigan State as they try to impress the coaches.